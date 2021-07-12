4-H Jr. Division Life Challenge Contest

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Otoe County 4-H members participated in the Junior Division 4-H Life Challenge Contest at the Kimmel Event Center in Syracuse.

Junior Division 4-H members ranked four placing classes and answered a 25-question quiz, said Erin Steinhoff, 4-H Extension Assistant. The questions came from various beginning level 4-H project manuals.

Bryn Boitnott of Nehawka and Lauren Brehm of Talmage tied for Grand Champion. Jacob Hippen of Bennet was the Reserve Champion. The Champions and Reserve Champion each received a rosette and $20 award.

Each contestant and the ribbon they received are listed below.

Purple: Jacob Hippen of Bennet; Bryn Boitnott of Nehawka; Jolie Kreifels of Nebraska City; Kirsten Knake of Syracuse; and Lauren Brehm of Talmage.

Blue: Amber Schropfer of Nebraska City