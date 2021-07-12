4-H Favorite Foods Revue results announced

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Otoe County 4-H members recently participated in the 2021 pre-fair 4-H Favorite Foods Revue Contest, said Erin Steinhoff, 4-H Extension Assistant.

4-H members in the Favorite Foods Revue planned a menu for a meal. The 4-H members then prepared one food item from the menu and brought that food product along to the Revue with the selected table service, centerpiece, menu card, and recipe card.

Judge Meredith Kuca of Lincoln evaluated the 4-H members on the menu, the table service, and their understanding of time management, food preparation, meal planning, and nutrition.

In the Junior Division, Jolie Kreifels of Nebraska City was Champion. Bryn Boitnott of Nehawka was Reserve Champion. In the Senior Division, Timothy Lovelace of Syracuse was Champion and John Hippen of Bennet was the Reserve Champion.

Each contestant and the ribbon they received are listed below:

CLOVER KIDS:

Clover Kid Ribbon: Josie Hippen of Bennet; Rachel Schropfer and Sarah Schropfer of Nebraska City; Michael Wood of Palmyra; Henry Stubbendick and Madison Stubbendick of Syracuse; and Leighton Brehm and Lyndon Brehm of Talmage.

JUNIOR DIVISION:

Purple – Bryn Boitnott of Nehawka; Kirsten Knake, Rilynn Whitney of Syracuse; Jolie Kreifels, Amber Schropfer of Nebraska City; and Sydney Wood of Palmyra.

Blue – Lauren Brehm of Talmage; Jacob Hippen of Bennet; Justus Kreifels of Nebraska City; Andrew Lovelace of Syracuse.

SENIOR DIVISION:

Purple – Logan Shay of Bennet, Nima Faunce and Jacob Wood of Palmyra.