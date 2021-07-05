South Dakota State University releases dean’s list

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Hannah LeeAnn Crownover of Unadilla was one of more than 3,100 students named to the dean's list for academic excellence after the spring 2021 semester at South Dakota State University.

To earn dean's list distinctions in SDSU's colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale.

Crownover is a student of the College of Agriculture, Food, and Environmental Sciences.

