Red Cross Bloodmobile visits Avoca

Submitted News

The Red Cross Bloodmobile was in Avoca on Monday, June 14, from 12 to 6 p.m. at the Avoca Town Hall.

Joan Meyer called for appointments and registered donors. Dionne Cottle and Judy Meyer took care of the canteen. Excel Specialty Products donated the meat for the sandwiches. Holy Trinity Catholic Church furnished the rest of the lunch for the event.

Those coming to donate were: Tim Antes, Connie Eidenmiller, Sheryl Schroer, Tracy Morton, Sharon Nielsen, Ashley Beckhan, John Groathouse, Michael Ray, Tristin Bigsby, Tim Peter, Thomas O’Hara, Janene Heyen, Cindy Elseman, Bill Meyer, Jo Snyder, Dale Haveman, Cris Noerrlinger, Rhonda Steinhoff, Gregg Mueller, Barb Slattery, Dionne Cottle, Don Haveman, Dale Beckmann, David Snodgrass, Greg Berner, Carey Allgood, Mary Wise, Julie Hopp, Wendy Mueller, Rondey Ruhge and Ronald Schweitzer.

There were five power red donors and six deferrals.

Thanks to all who took the time out of their busy schedules to donate blood and ave a life. The co-chairman were appreciative of everyone who helped in any way to make this aa successful drive. The next Bloodmobile will be in Avoca on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.

News submitted by Joan Meyer.