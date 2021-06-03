Unadilla News, 6-4-21

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

6-5, Library Open 9-11 a.m.

6-8, Legion mtg @ Post Home

6-9, Village Board mtg @ Community Center

6-10, Library Open 5-7 p.m.

Condolences to the many family and friends of Joan Kroese, who passed away last week. Her funeral was held Wednesday, 5-26, at the Hopewell Church and she was laid to rest in the Hopewell Cemetery. What a wonderful woman she was and will be missed by so many.

How long has it been since you’ve tried your hand at something new? June 6th is National Yo-Yo Day! Let us know if you’ve mastered this skill!

Congratulations to Dawn Dettmer on becoming a grandmother for the first time!

Thanks so much to Judy & Jerry Pope for their generous donation to the Unadilla Cemetery.

We’ve pretty much had rain and cool weather for a few weeks now. Hate to complain, but a few nice days would sure be appreciated!

Happy Birthday to Mike Weyers on 6-2, Donna Crownover and Riley Porter on 6-4, Turner Moore and Sonya Achen on 6-6, Leigh Luff, Leisha Pickerill, Kevin Rohlfs, and Sue Saathoff on 6-9, and Jon Vodicka and Cole Walters on 6-10. Happy Anniversary to Rick & Annette Block on 6-4, Nina Jean & Arlin Rohlfs on 6-8, Jackie & Phil Kachaturian on 6-9 and John & Gera Stilwell on 6-10.

Friday, 6-4-1921, The Otoe Union: President of the School Board, H.A. Butt, presented diplomas to seniors: Eleanor Crownover, Beth Gorsage, Lena Schaffer, Gladys Wallen, Hazel West, and George Isaacs. The Supt. Was A.W. Edling and the Principal was Marjorie West. Word was received from Florence and Bessie West at Chappell, Nebr., that they were both well and working in a café. The average temperature for May 1921, was 67.7 degrees and the total rainfall was 4 inches.