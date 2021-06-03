GermanFest returns at Syracuse on Aug. 28

Wendy Werner

GermanFest, a Syracuse tradition since 1984 is returning to Syracuse August 28, 2021. After skipping a year due to COVID, the event celebrating German heritage will return with many favorite events.

The Otoe County Fairgrounds bound by 1st and 3rd Streets and Midland and Plum Streets will be the location.

The day will start with a Pfannkuchenfutter & Frühstück (pancake breakfast) and vendors and food trucks will be in the Market Platz throughout the area all day long.

The announcement of GermanFest royalty – king, queen, lil miss, lil meister and parade grand marshal are a few of the events that will take place in the Fair Center.

KinderFun kid friendly activities, will include inflatables, games and the Little Tuggers Tractor Pull.

Fan favorites like the fun run, parades, car show, RibFest, Viener Dog races and watermelon feed are all returning.

Sponsored by Riverstone Bank, the Huskers will be on the big screen in the beer garden.

The day will conclude with a rib dinner and two live bands in the beer garden. The Chad Lee Band and 4onthefloor will play simultaneously.

Plans also include a sand volleyball tournament Friday night and golf tournament Sunday morning.

Advertising funds have been requested from the Otoe County Visitors Committee to promote the event beyond Otoe County.

Watch social and print media for more information. Many, many volunteers are needed to make the event successful.

If you would like to help, please call Wendy Werner at 402.269.3242 or email her at chamber@gosyracusene .com.