Blood drive set at Syracuse on June 8

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

A blood drive is scheduled to be conducted in Syracuse from 11:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, at the Syracuse United Methodist Church at 560 6th Street.

It is important to take a few simple steps to prepare for blood donation and to help ensure a good experience.

The American Red Cross recommends getting a good night’s sleep, drinking an extra 16 ounces of water, eating iron-rich foods to maintain a healthy iron level and consuming a low fat meal before donating.