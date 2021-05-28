Unadilla News, 5-28

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Congratulations to Ben Kroese & Baillie Luff, who were married over the weekend. Wishing you a long and happy married life together.

Please join us in putting up flags at the Unadilla Cemetery this Friday night, May 28 at 7 p.m.

The Palmyra Legion Post will provide the service on Memorial Day at 11 a.m. Flags will be taken down that night at 6 p.m. All help is most appreciated.

The Lincoln Food Bank will be at or near the Park on Wednesday, June 2, from 10-11 a.m.

Beginning June 14, the Otoe County Democrats will meet the 2nd Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Lorton Lounge for the committee meeting and dinner. Also check out the Facebook page Otoe County Democrats. David Wyatt, Otoe County Democrats Vice Chair, Home 402 269 2432, Cell 843 476 8900.

Happy Birthday to: Rex Oelke, Stacy Crownover Goes, and Violet Randi Mosel on 5-28; Sandy Denton on 5-29, Randy Brehm on 5-30, Vincent Hinrichsen on 5-31, and Chad Pester on 6-1.

Friday, 5-27-1921, The Otoe Union: William Goering, who was run over by a car, was improving. By an act of Congress on 6-4-1921, the Citizens Military Training Camps were established for people between 16 and 35. Dr. Parks would not be seeing patients at Unadilla anymore. Bruce White and wife welcomed a 12 lb. baby boy.