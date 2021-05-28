Scholarships available at SECC

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Students planning to attend Southeast Community College and other institutions could be eligible for scholarships funded by the state of Nebraska if they enroll in eligible programs of study.

Scholarships are awarded up to $5,000 per year up to three years. The deadline to apply is June 15.

“SCC is proud to be able to offer the Nebraska Career Scholarship,” said Rachael McLeod, administrative director of Resource Development.

“It continues SCC’s mission to provide dynamic and responsive pathways to career and technical, academic transfer, and continuing education programs that contribute to personal, community, and workforce development,” she said.

To qualify, scholarship recipients must be enrolled in an eligible program of study, live in Nebraska while receiving the scholarship, carry a minimum of nine credits per semester, and maintain a minimum 2.0 cumulative grade-point average.

For the initial award, the recipient must either be a first-time student or transfer student.

Eligible programs of study include nursing, automotive, computer information technology, welding, construction, dental assisting, HVAC, and many more.

“Now, students will also have the opportunity to apply for a career scholarship as they prepare to enter fields where our state has a workforce shortage,” said Gov. Pete Ricketts.

The Career Scholarship Act was introduced by Ricketts in 2020 and signed into law by the State Legislature, creating the Nebraska Career Scholarships Program.

Its purpose is to grow the state’s skilled workforce by connecting students to high-wage careers where there is a need.

For more information on the scholarship and eligibility requirements, visit https://www.southeast.edu/nebraska-career-scholarship/