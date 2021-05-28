Palmyra News, 5-28

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

The weather this week is a good reminder of checking on your elderly and young neighbors during the hot temperatures this summer.

If you are present at the Memorial Day ceremonies on May 31, please respect people’s boundaries.

Organizations

Palmyra Silver Creek 4H Club

By Jackie Thomson-Bremer

The Palmyra Silver Creek 4H Club is sponsoring a collection of old plastic pill/medicine bottles to be reused/recycled. The project helps in two ways, it keeps the plastic out of the landfills and it helps distribute medications in areas that don’t have access to the bottles for people in need. We do ask for your help by removing any labels, and washing with hot soapy water.

There are three drop-off locations: in Palmyra at Decker’s Food Center, and inside the doors for the entryway of the Village Office; in Bennet at the Village Office.

If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact the Club leaders Denise Knutson or Jackie Thomson-Bremer.

St. Leo’s and St. Martin’s Catholic Churches

Members of St. Leo and St. Martin Catholic Churches had a brunch Sunday, May 23rd, to celebrate Fr. Adam Sparling’s 8th ordination anniversary. This was also a farewell party for Fr. Sparling as he will be moving to his new parish in mid-June! There was a good turnout with lots of delicious food.