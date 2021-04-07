UK COVID-19 variant is identified in Otoe County

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

The Southeast District Health Department (SEDHD) has confirmed the first known case of the U.K. variant of COVID-19, known as B.1.1.7, in the district. The B.1.1.7 variant was identified in a specimen collected from an adult in Otoe County and processed by the Nebraska Public Health Lab.

“While expected, confirming the presence of B.1.1.7 in the district is an important reminder to the community that we must continue to practice preventative measures to control the spread of the virus,” said SEDHD Health Director Grant Brueggemann.

The latest data suggests current vaccines still provide protection against variants. SEDHD strongly encourage residents to take these preventive actions to help slow the spread of COVID-19:

Wear a mask.

Watch your distance and stay at least six feet away from others.

Wash your hands.

Stay home if you’re sick.

Avoid crowded places, close contact, and confined spaces.

Get vaccinated as soon as COVID-19 vaccine is available to you.

For more information on COVID-19, www.sedhd.org, call the Health Department at 402-274-3993 or visit CDC.gov/coronavirus.