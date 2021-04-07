NCPS levy override election will be discussed at April Hot Topics

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Nebraska City Tourism & Commerce, Inc., announces “Nebraska City Levy Override Election” as the topic for the Wednesday, April 14, Hot Topics discussion.

Join NCTC and local and area business owners, managers, and residents as we hear from Superintendent Mark Fritch, who will provide information to the community to help everyone make an informed decision prior to voting on the Levy Override scheduled in May.

Event organizers encourage citizens to attend and hear first-hand the issues that led Nebraska City Public Schools to this decision to pursue an override election needed to grant the district the authority to exceed the $1.05 levy lid.

Hot Topics is a public forum held from 8 to 9 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at Valentino’s, 1710 S. 11th St. There will not be a Zoom option this time.

NCTC asks attendees to please RSVP, by phone or email, so they can know how many people will be attending.

Call the NCTC office for more information at 402-873-6654 or go to the website at: www.nebraskacity.com/calendar