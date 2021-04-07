Morton-James Public Library hosting National Poetry Month events in April

The Morton-James Public Library invites Nebraska Citians to celebrate the "Power of Poetry" during National Poetry Month this April.

To celebrate, the library is asking residents to record a video of themselves reading a poem that can be shared with the community.

All ages are welcome to participate. Please choose poems that are appropriate for all ages.

Library staff remind readers to say the name of the poem's author as part of the recording.

Email recordings to mortonjameslibrary@gmail.com by Friday, April 9.

Videos will be posted online during the second week of April, along with other resources and activities to continue celebrating National Poetry Month.