Saturday with a Soldier to start Saturday at MRB-Lewis and Clark Center

The Missouri River Basin-Lewis and Clark Visitor’s Center, 100 Valmont Dr., will start the 2021 Saturday with a Soldier monthly event on Saturday, April 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The soldiers and engagees of the expedition will be giving live demonstrations and interpretations of various skills. Kids can dress up in look-alike uniforms.

Organizers invite the public to relive the adventure in this magnificent 12,000-square-foot facility located on 80 scenic acres, which is quickly becoming “the Premier Lewis & Clark Center in The Country!”