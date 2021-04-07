Gov. Ricketts proclaims April 11-17 as Public Transit Week in Nebraska

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Governor Pete Ricketts has proclaimed the week of April 11-17 as Nebraska Public Transit Week.

Nebraska Public Transit Week is a celebration and promotion of public transit across Nebraska organized by the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Nebraska Association of Transportation Providers (NATP) in cooperation with Nebraska’s public transit providers.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic decreasing Americans’ need to travel in 2020, public transit proved its essential nature in Nebraska with over 2.7 million passenger boardings. Transit providers traveled over 5.7 million miles to get Nebraskans where they needed to go. In Nebraska, 5.8% of households do not have access to a vehicle. Public transit options, in both rural and urban communities, are vital to these Nebraskans, as well as those who cannot drive a personal vehicle. For these thousands of Nebraskans, public transit provides a connection to medical care, education, jobs, and other vital services.

Public Transit Week promotes both urban and rural providers. While urban providers have the largest ridership, they account for only seven of the 62 public transit providers in Nebraska. The 55 rural transit agencies accounted for nearly 52% of all public transit miles traveled. Most rural transit providers offer demand response service, where rides are booked ahead of time and bring passengers to a specific destination, similar to rideshare programs. In addition to the 62 public transit providers in Nebraska, six agencies operate regular, scheduled intercity routes across the state.

For more information about local providers, visit the Nebraska Public Transit website at nebraskatransit.com. The website includes an interactive map for finding public transit providers, details on events during Public Transit Week, and information for riders. The website design is accessible for all Nebraskans.

During Public Transit Week, transit agencies are encouraged to celebrate in a social distance manner compliant with local health directives. We encourage the community to visit the Nebraska Public Transit website to find their local agency’s events and join in the celebration. NATP members, NDOT staff and Nebraska Public Transit team will be joining in virtual events to help agencies promote public transit.

NDOT provides the best possible statewide transportation system for the movement of people and goods.

NATP was formed to promote effective, efficient public transportation throughout Nebraska. NATP supports acceptable public transportation that is accessible to all, particularly older adults, people with disabilities and anyone who would otherwise be without affordable transportation.