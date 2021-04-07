COVID-19 cases surge 66.4% in Nebraska

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in Nebraska in the week ending Sunday, rising 66.4% as 3,388 cases were reported. The previous week had 2,036 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Nebraska ranked 13th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week the United States added 442,981 reported cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.1% from the week before. Across the country, 25 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Many states did not report cases on Easter. That will make some state-to-state comparisons inaccurate, and also some in-state week-to-week comparisons inaccurate.

Within Nebraska, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Seward, Cherry and Keya Paha counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Douglas County, with 1,246 cases; Sarpy County, with 510 cases; and Lancaster County, with 429. Weekly case counts rose in 62 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Douglas, Sarpy and Seward counties.

>> See how your community has fared with recent coronavirus cases

Nebraska ranked 19th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 32.4% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 30.7%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows.

In the week ending Friday, Nebraska reported administering another 134,330 vaccine doses, compared to 102,463 the week before that. In all, Nebraska reported it has administered 991,673 doses.

Across Nebraska, cases fell in 17 counties, with the best declines in Webster, Nuckolls and Scotts Bluff counties.

In Nebraska, six people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 40 people were reported dead.

A total of 211,812 people in Nebraska have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 2,181 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 30,706,126 people have tested positive and 555,001 people have died.

>> Track coronavirus cases across the United States

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.