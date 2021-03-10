Peru State College cheer tryouts to take place March 27

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Peru State is seeking all interested potential competitive cheerleaders (both female and male) for the 2021-22 school year. All positions – bases, backspots, and flyers are being sought. Tryouts for the next year are currently scheduled for Saturday, March 27.

Athletic scholarships are available for the competitive cheer team and potentially can be combined with academic awards from Peru State.

Tryout packets are available online at http://bit.ly/2PpUbPI

Packets can be downloaded and must be submitted by either mailing to coach Brooke Earnest at Peru State, 600 Hoyt Street, Peru, NE 68421-0010 or by sending a PDF to her at bearnest@peru.edu.

The packets include requests for general information, a waiver of liability, and information of the expectations for the tryouts on March 27.

Each applicant will be sent a video of tryout material to the email listed in their tryout packet on March 20. It will include a short dance, cheer, and chant that candidates should be expected to know prior to attending tryouts.

The actual tryouts will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on March 27. An optional open gym will be available at 11 a.m. to review material, stretch, and warm-up.

All applicants will be reviewed on their technical skills including toe touches and double toe touches. In addition, judges will be looking for athleticism, strong cheer fundamentals, crowd/voice appeal, and genuine spirit and enthusiasm. In addition, those candidates who have tumbling skills can perform those skills for the judges after the initial portion of the tryout. Those skills will be added to the initial tryout scores.

For more information, feel free to contact Earnest by her email noted above.