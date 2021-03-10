Otoe County Sheriff's Office investigates weekend shooting in Unadilla
Syracuse Journal-Democrat
The Otoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a rural Unadilla residence at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 6, where a 57-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Witnesses at the residence stated that the woman was accidently shot by her 57-year-old husband as he was attempting to remove the magazine from a handgun.
The husband and wife, both from Wyoming, were visiting the residents.
The woman was taken by ambulance to Syracuse Area Health and later flown to a Lincoln hospital. The woman is expected to make a full recovery.
The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation.