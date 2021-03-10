NCPS board of education sets nine-cent levy override for May election

NCPS Press Release

At the regularly scheduled March 8 board meeting, the Nebraska City Public Schools board of education took action on a levy override resolution.

The board of education voted 7-1 to pursue an override election of 9 cents.

If property valuation remains at $960,000,000 the nine cents would generate $864,000 and allow the district to exceed the 1.05 general fund levy for operating expenses for five years.

The school district is providing information to the community to help everyone make an informed decision.

The board of education and superintendent of schools are wanting to inform the community. They are willing to present to groups of people.

Please help the board schedule presentations to the community by calling 402-873-6033.

Superintendent of Schools Mark Fritch will set up a presentation date and time with interested parties. District Information Open Houses will be held Tuesday, April 6, at 6:30 p.m. at Nebraska City High School, 141 Steinhart Park Rd., and Tuesday, April 13, at 6:30 p.m. at Hayward Elementary, 306 S. 14th St.

The Nebraska City Public Schools website (www.nebcityps.org) has information pertaining to the district, reasons for the election, election details, and a presentation calendar.

Fritch and the board are happy to answer questions from the public.