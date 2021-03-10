North 6th Street to close temporarily for storm sewer project

North 6th Street will be closed at the bridge location between 4th and 5th avenues from March 15 to 19 to install a new storm sewer pipe.

The road will be closed for construction equipment and materials, said Nebraska City Construction/ Facility Manager Marty Stovall.

He said motorists will still be able to exit 6th Street at 4th Avenue on the south and 7th Avenue on the north.

“As soon as the pipe installation is complete we will open the roadway up as soon as possible,” said Stovall. “At that point, the roadway will still experience some closures to through traffic while we finish some bank stabilization work.”