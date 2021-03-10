Otoe County commissioners approve Radler Bike Festival route

The Otoe County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday, March 9, and took the following actions:

Discussed changing the frequency of board meetings to coincide with the change in county employee payroll schedule later this year;

Approved the routes for the Radler Bike Festival, sponsored by Arbor Day Farm, which will take place June 5 and 6; and

Approved an agreement for completing the 2021 Fracture Critical Bridge Inspections of 14 county bridges.

Otoe County Highway Superintendent Jon Brinkman said that the full inspections are estimated to cost $2,060 per bridge.

Previously, the Nebraska Department of Transportation paid 80 percent of the inspection costs, said Brinkman, but counties are now responsible for 100 percent of the cost.

The next regularly Otoe County Board of Commissioners meeting is set for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, at the Otoe County Courthouse in Nebraska City.