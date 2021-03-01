Nebraska statehood anniversary statement issued by Sasse, Fischer, Ricketts

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse issued the following statement regarding Nebraska's birthday.

"On this day 154 years ago the best state in the Union was formed. We have a lot to be proud of in the home of 'The Good Life,' from Chief Standing Bear to Willa Cather, from all of our farmers and ranchers who feed the world to all of our men and women in uniform who work hard to keep our country safe, and of course, the best fans in college sports. Happy Birthday, Nebraska."

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), released a video recognizing the 154 years of Nebraska statehood. Watch the video here

Full Transcript of Senator Fischer’s 154th Statehood video:

On this day 154 years ago, Nebraska became America’s 37th state.

The history of our state is a history of pioneers, risk-takers, and adventurers.

Much of our land was once considered uninhabitable. But these pioneering men and women did not back down—they transformed our state into fertile farm and ranch land and thriving cities.

Since then, Nebraska has become critical to feeding and fueling the rest of the world. Nebraskans today do not take that responsibility lightly.

We take pride in our world-class beef and high-quality crops, which are exported across the United States and around the globe.

We are leaders in agriculture.

One in four jobs in our state is related to production agriculture.

We are leaders in transportation.

Our position in the middle of the country has helped make Nebraska a transportation hub where our roads and railways connect the coasts and everything in between.

We are leaders in business.

As for our cities, Nebraska has become proudly home to many of the world’s most respected high-profile companies and innovative start-ups.

We are the Cornhuskers. Our loyal fan base of Nebraskans never miss an opportunity to cheer Go Big Red.

We aren’t afraid of hard work.

It’s in our DNA to help our friends and neighbors.

When crises arise, we face them together. That’s what we did during the severe weather of 2019, and it is what we are doing now as we respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

Every day, I learn new heartwarming stories of how Nebraskans are helping one another get through these hard times.

We may no longer be the pioneers in covered wagons, but we still have their grit and determination as we work to make Nebraska a better place for generations to come.

Nebraska is my home and the state I love.

To all my fellow Nebraskans, today is a day to celebrate all that our state is and all that we have achieved together. I want to thank you for the honor of representing you in the United States Senate.

Happy Birthday, Nebraska.

Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement celebrating Nebraska’s statehood anniversary. March 1, 2021 marks the 154th anniversary of President Andrew Johnson signing the presidential proclamation declaring Nebraska’s statehood.

“In our 154th year as a state, Nebraskans pulled together to overcome the challenges of a historic pandemic,” said Governor Ricketts. “Healthcare workers took great care of patients across our state. Families adjusted their routines to protect at-risk loved ones in their households. Businesses found creative ways to keep the doors open and lights on to serve customers.”

“On this anniversary of our statehood, Nebraskans can be proud of how we’ve worked together to pull through this pandemic with the hallmark grit, tenacity, and determination that make our state the best place in the world. Thanks to the sacrifices and hard work of so many, I know that our state is on the path towards ending this pandemic and helping people enjoy a more normal life in the weeks and months to come.”

“Let’s finish strong. Happy birthday, Nebraska!”