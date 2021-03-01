NCPS receives technology grant from Casey's

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Nebraska City Public Schools has received a 2021 Casey’s Cash for Classrooms grant.

The district will receive $49,476 to replace aging classroom and instructional technology. The project will help improve collaboration between students and teachers, especially those who may be learning remotely by making presenting, recording and collaborating in a face-to-face and virtual learning environment possible.

“We are so grateful to receive a Cash for Classrooms grant and are excited to complete this important work that will improve our students’ ability to learn and grow each day,” said Mark Fritch, NCPS superintendent.

“This past year has been unlike any other for schools, and our Cash for Classroom grants will help schools through this difficult time, as well as improving the learning environment for the future,” said Katie Petru, Casey’s director of community.

“Casey’s is here for good, and that means supporting students, teachers, and families in our local communities,” she said.

Existing projectors in the NCPS buildings will be replaced with new devices, and each classroom will have a document camera. The devices will be connected through a wireless adapter to enhance functionality and versatility in the modern learning environment, said Petru.

Plans call for the project to be completed by July.