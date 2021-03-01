NDOT announces Lincoln Beltway South lane closures on Highway 2

Weather permitting, beginning March 1, the outside lanes on N-2 between 98th and 134th Streets will be closed as part of the Lincoln South Beltway, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT).

This closure is anticipated to be in place through March 2021. Access to properties will be maintained during this closure.

The NDOT also encourages the public to follow the latest project updates at: www.facebook.com/NebraskaDOT/ and www.twitter.com/LNKSouthBeltway.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near construction zones, to expect delays and buckle up.