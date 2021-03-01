NCTC seeks nominees for Arbor Day Honoree, Tree Planter of Year

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce Inc., is currently seeking nominations for the 2021 Arbor Day Honoree and Tree Planter of the Year. The deadline for nominations is Friday, March 26.

The Arbor Day Honoree Award is given to an individual or group who has contributed their time and talents in making Nebraska City a better place to live. They exemplify the spirit of J. Sterling Morton and his family with their generosity, vision, compassion, and courage. Past winners have included those who serve Nebraska City through their workplace or their position, through volunteerism, or through social activism.

The Tree Planter of the Year is given to an individual or group who promotes tree planting, conservation, and care in the Nebraska City area.

The Arbor Day Honoree and Tree Planter will be recognized at a commemorative tree planting and reception on Friday, April 30, and during the 2021 Arbor Day Parade on Saturday, May 1.

Nominations must be submitted in writing and include the name and contact information of the nominee, as well as a short essay highlighting the nominee’s qualifications. Please submit to NCTC, 806 1st Avenue, Nebraska City, NE 68410, or by emailing tpartsch@nebraskacity.com.