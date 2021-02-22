Otoe County commissioners to host regular meeting tomorrow

Notice is hereby given that the Otoe County Board of Commissioners will be held at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow (Feb. 23).

The meeting will be held in the Otoe County Courtroom (Room 108) and by the online platform, Zoom.

To access the meeting via Zoom, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4634817683, meeting ID 463 481 7683 through the internet. To join the meeting by telephone, dial 1-312-626-6799 or 1-346-248-7799 and enter the meeting ID number.