Nebraska online vaccine registrations top 200K mark

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) COVID-19 Vaccination portal reached and exceeded the milestone of 200,000 Nebraskans registered for the COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, Feb. 18.

“This is a significant moment in Nebraska's effort to mitigate COVID-19 and ensure access to the vaccine," said DHHS Chief Information Officer Lori Snyder. “It means the systems we have put in place are reaching Nebraskans and making the process of getting the vaccine as easy and equitable as possible for residents.

Launched the last week of January, Vaccinate.NE.Gov is the State's official COVID-19 vaccine registration portal. Those who have registered for vaccination with their local health department do not need to register a second time using the state site as information will be transferred between local health departments and DHHS.

Nebraska is updating its Vaccine Phasing guidance to provide further information and expectations as to when the general population will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Health departments are currently in Phase 1B, vaccinating those over 65 years old or working in critical infrastructure. Comorbidity categories are not included in Phase 1B. As Phase 1B continues, Nebraska is finalizing plans to vaccinate the general population.

To follow Nebraska's COVID-19 vaccination progress, please visit the COVID-19 Vaccination dashboard at https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/ece0db09da4d4ca68252c3967aa1e9dd/page/page_1/

This week, the State announced its official COVID-19 vaccination campaign: Finish Strong Nebraska! For more information and to register on the vaccine portal, visit FinishStrong.Ne.Gov