Nebraska Ag Youth Institute celebrates 50 years in 2021

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

It’s application time for one of the biggest youth agriculture outreach events in the state—the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute (NAYI).

This year, NAYI is celebrating 50 years of bringing together high school juniors and seniors to learn more about Nebraska agriculture, network with agriculture leaders and discover the many careers available in agriculture. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) helps sponsor and coordinate NAYI every year.

NAYI will be held July 12-16, 2021, at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus and will follow any COVID-19 recommendations in place at the time. Applications for NAYI are available at nda.nebraska.gov/nayi and must be submitted online. Current high school juniors and seniors interested in attending have until April 15, 2021, to apply.

“NAYI is 50 years strong this year and still the longest running agricultural youth program of its kind in the nation,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman. “NAYI offers networking, career development and leadership activities in creative and fun ways to engage high school students interested in the ag industry. Be sure to encourage the high school juniors and seniors you know to apply to NAYI before the April 15th deadline.”

This year’s NAYI 50th anniversary theme is “Timeless Traditions” and will feature motivational speakers, discussions on agricultural issues and career options, a farm management game, awards presentations and creative opportunities to interact with other participants.

NAYI is coordinated by the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council, which is comprised of 21college-aged students selected by NDA for their passion and interest in the ag industry. The Council’s purpose is to provide young Nebraskans with a better understanding of agriculture, including agricultural opportunities available to today’s youth and career choices for the future.

NDA selects students to attend NAYI based on their leadership skills, interests and involvement in agriculture. Applications are available online at nda.nebraska.gov/nayi and must be submitted by April 15, 2021, at 11:59 p.m.