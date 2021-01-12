Bethel Church is now non-denominational

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

On Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, Bethel United Church of Christ in Nebraska City voted to dis-affiliate from the United Church of Christ, thereby becoming a non-denominational church.

The decision to dis-affiliate stems from the U.C.C.’s political and activism endeavors, which no longer line up with God’s word in the Holy Bible.

“Only the name has changed, everything else remains the same,” Pastor Keith Valenzuela said.

“Everyone is welcome to attend our church. You will hear sound, biblical teaching that will encourage, challenge and edify you, no matter what background you come from or skin color. We make no distinctions,” Pastor Valenzuela said.

Sunday worship services start at 9 a.m. for children’s Sunday school and regular service at 10 a.m.

The church also offers a women’s bible study, women’s fellowship, men’s fellowship breakfast, a Home-Made Blessings ministry, pre-recorded audio messages and other programs that will be introduced in the future.

“Church is more than coming in to warm a pew; we are called to make a positive impact in our community and beyond,” Pastor Valenzuela said.

The church’s name is now Bethel Church of Nebraska City.

For more information about Bethel Church, visit its website, bethelucchurch.com, or call 402-873-6218.