Landlord-Tenant Workshop will now be virtual event Dec. 14

The Landlord-Tenant Cash Rent Workshop scheduled for Nov. 23 in Auburn will be offered virtually at 9 a.m. on Dec. 14.

Go to Lancaster Extension Live Events page to find the link on Dec. 14, or after the event, go to https://farm.unl.edu/manage21 or https://farm.unl.edu/ to view the recording.

Organizers hope to schedule a face-to-face Farm Management Meeting in 2021.

The Estate Planning Primer that was scheduled for the afternoon of Nov. 23 in Auburn will be scheduled virtually for a later date.