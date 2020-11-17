UNL to host virtual specialty crop conference in February

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

The Inaugural Nebraska Specialty Crop Conference will take place virtually, Feb. 22 to 26. The conference is presented by Nebraska Extension along with partners Nebraska Department of Agriculture, Nebraska Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association, Nebraska Hop Growers Association, Nebraska Dry Bean Commission and the Nebraska Potato Council.

Conference sessions over the five days will occur in the mornings. There will be content around vegetable production, fruit production, marketing and business operations, season extension, specialty crops of Western Nebraska and other specialty crops, production methods, and post-harvest handling and food safety.

Keynote speaker Marianna Chapman, co-founder and chief of operations at EATYALL, will kick off the conference with her presentation, “Bringing New Opportunity to the Table.” EATYALL is a company devoted to helping producers and farmers grow their sales.

The virtual conference will feature opportunities for participants to connect with industry professionals, other farmers, chefs and consumers through networking breaks, panel discussions and individual presentations. While a traditional trade show will not be a part of the virtual conference this year, there will be opportunities to hear from industry representatives throughout the event.

Registration to attend the conference streaming live will cost $35 per person, cost includes a conference package that will be mailed directly to participants. For those unable to attend the conference, the opportunity to access all presentation recordings will be available after the conference concludes for $45.

More detailed information about the event and registration is available at https://nscc.unl.edu/nebraska-specialty-crop-conference.

For questions, please contact Katie King or call the Cass County Extension Office at 402-267-2205.