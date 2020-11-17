NSP participates in nationwide 'Click It or Ticket' safety campaign

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

The Nebraska State Patrol joins law enforcement agencies throughout the United States in an effort to keep travelers safe leading up to and during the Thanksgiving holiday. The “Click It or Ticket” event began Nov. 16 and will run through Thanksgiving weekend.

“Thanksgiving is traditionally one of the busiest travel seasons of the year,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “While your travel plans may be different this Thanksgiving, using your seat belt for every trip, even just across town, remains important.”

“Click It or Ticket” is a national effort for law enforcement agencies, in partnership with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In Nebraska, dozens of local law enforcement agencies join NSP in the effort, which is made possible thanks, in part, to grant funding from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office (NDOT-HSO). NSP’s portion of NDOT-HSO grant funding is $25,000.

In 2019, 63 percent of people who lost their lives in passenger vehicle crashes in Nebraska were not wearing a seat belt. NDOT estimates that seat belt use reduces the risk of fatal injury by 45 percent for front-seat passenger car occupants and by 60 percent for light truck occupants.

“The stats are clear: seat belts save lives,” said Colonel Bolduc. “Throughout the Thanksgiving season, troopers will be on patrol to keep Nebraska roads safe. But all motorists have a role to play by following traffic safety laws, avoiding distractions, and wearing a seat belt.”

During the winter driving season, travelers are advised to stay up to date on the forecast and check road conditions in the event of inclement weather. Nebraska’s 511 system is available online, on the phone, and through the Nebraska 511 app. Any motorist can also call *55 or 800-525-5555 to reach the NSP Highway Helpline for assistance or to report a dangerous driver.