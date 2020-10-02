Royal takes reins as principal at S-D-A

Wendy Werner, Special to the J-D

Syracuse High School Principal Jarred Royal calls Syracuse home and in a recent interview said he has always wanted to be a part of the community that helped shape who he is. Mr. Royal, a graduate of Syracuse High School, took the helm as high school principal this year.

Royal said he loves the fact that his family is close and he gets to see his cousins, nieces and nephews walk the halls.

When asked about his goals, he said, “My goal is that every student acts in a respectful manner that represents his or her family and Syracuse Schools in a positive manner.”

Royal said he is blessed to be in his position.

“Since I can remember I have always wanted to be around kids and help them achieve their goals both as a teacher and a coach. “Now as a principal I love the fact that I can make an impact in the lives of both our students and teachers,” Royal said.

Royal has a BA in Elementary/Middle Education from Doane College, an MA in Educational Administration from Concordia University, and his Educational Specialist from University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Royal is married to Brenda and they have three children, Irvin a 3rd grader, Maeva a 2nd grader, and Vera who is 4yrs old.