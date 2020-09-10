SCC to offer suicide prevention training for students, staff

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and Southeast Community College is offering specialized trainings for employees and students to recognize the signs of someone contemplating suicide.

“Suicide and mental health topics still face stigma, and it is imperative that we all strive to talk more about these things so those who can relate know there is help, and not to feel uncomfortable treating these symptoms,” said Kalika Jantzen, Director of the Counseling Assistance Program for Students at SCC.

Every Friday via Zoom, SCC is hosting Question Persuade Refer (QPR) trainings throughout the month of September. During the training sessions, participants will learn to recognize the signs of distress in others and how to help. Employees also will be able to earn one hour of safety credit.

Jantzen said these trainings are always important, perhaps more than ever because of the ongoing pandemic, and the stress and hardships so many people are going through as a result.

“In recent months, the rates of suicide, psychiatric hospitalization and overall distress have increased,” Jantzen said. “Physical distancing has affected individuals’ ability to cope at times and led to increased isolation for some. Any offer of hope and connection to a resource can greatly decrease the likelihood that a person completes suicide.”

She added that suicide is the second-leading cause of death among those 10-34 years old. If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or Text 741-741.

For more information, contact Kalika Jantzen at (402) 437-2286, Ext. 2286 or kjantzen@southeast.edu