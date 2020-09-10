CHI Health St. Mary's plans mask giveaway Sept. 16

Nebraska City News-Press

Before AppleJack, CHI Health St. Mary’s will be handing out free face masks on Wednesday, Septem 16, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at its campus in Nebraska City, located at 1301 Grundmann Blvd.

Masks are highly encouraged during the AppleJack Festival and are also currently required in many indoor, public places in Nebraska City and surrounding communities.

CHI Health wants to share its resources with community members who are still in need.

CHI Health St. Mary’s President Dan DeFreece and other CHI Health employees will pass out up to 2,000 adult and youth masks to community members.

While supplies last on Wednesday, CHI Health St. Mary’s will once again be giving away free masks constructed with Halyard fabric, which is a material typically used to wrap surgical instrument trays in a medical setting. These masks can be washed and re-used.

Please note, the masks are made for an adult face. There are some fabric youth masks available.

Anyone wishing to pick up free masks should drive to the east side of the hospital and follow the signs at CHI Health St. Mary’s. Again, the mask giveaway will end at 5:30 p.m. or while supplies last.