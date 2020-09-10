Bryan Health, Concordia University join forces to offer degrees

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Bryan College of Health Sciences and Concordia University Nebraska have partnered to provide students an opportunity to receive both a Bachelor of Arts degree in biology and a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing (BSN) while only adding a single semester.

“This partnership with Concordia builds on our focus to help more students in our area achieve their bachelor of science in nursing,” said Dr. Rich Lloyd, president, Bryan College of Health Sciences.

Through this partnership, students will start at Concordia and then become dual-enrolled at Bryan College of Health Sciences in their second semester. They will have the ability to receive financial aid, live on Concordia’s campus and participate in co-curricular activities as they earn their Bachelor of Arts degree in biology. When students begin their classes at Bryan College of Health Sciences, they will be classified as both a Concordia and Bryan student as they pursue their Bachelor of Science in nursing degree at one of the top nursing programs in the state.

Bryan nursing students complete more than 1,235 faculty-led clinical hours, the highest in the state. In the last three years, Bryan students’ first-time average pass rate on the national exam for nurse licensing (NCLEX) was 97 percent higher than Nebraska and national averages. As one of the top nursing programs in Nebraska, 100 percent of Bryan graduates actively seeking nursing positions obtained employment in the field within three to four months of graduation.

“This partnership with Bryan College of Health Sciences will provide Concordia’s students with access to a well-established, high quality nursing program,” said Dr. Tim Preuss, provost, Concordia University Nebraska. “Nursing is already Concordia’s principle pre-health program. This partnership will streamline that process for our students, provide them flexibility to pursue vocations in nursing or natural sciences and allow them to receive financial aid as they receive a degree from each institution.”

Concordia’s biology program is one of the university’s fastest-growing programs, with a student-to-faculty ratio of 15:1, ensuring students receive the personal attention needed to be successful. Each faculty member in the program has received their terminal degree and 90 percent of recent biology graduates are either accepted into graduate school or employed within six months of graduation.