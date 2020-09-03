Omaha area speed enforcement leads to dozens of tickets

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Troop A have completed an enforcement effort specifically focused on excessive speeding in the Omaha metro.

The effort, which included several weekend operations between July 11 and August 29, involved numerous troopers, with assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol Aviation Support Division and the Omaha Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, and Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office. During those specific operations, troopers cited dozens of motorists for speeding and arrested several for driving under the influence (6), flight to avoid arrest (2), carrying a concealed firearm (1), and possession of a stolen vehicle (1).

This effort was made possible thanks in part to a grant for $11,800 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office. In addition to the focused enforcement operations, troopers have continued to patrol for excessive speeding throughout the week. Between July 11 and August 29, troopers in the Omaha Metro Area cited 134 drivers for speeding at 90 miles per hour or more, including 39 who were driving in excess of 100 miles per hour.

“For the last several years, our troopers and law enforcement partners have participated in efforts to combat excessive speeding on metro roads,” said Captain Matt Sutter, Commander of Troop A. “This year, excessive speeding has been an issue for several consecutive months. As this effort closes, troopers will remain vigilant throughout the metro area and continue excessive speeding enforcement to keep our roads safe.”

During the same period in 2019, troopers issued 76 citations for speeding at 90 miles per hour or more and 16 citations for speeding in excess of 100 miles per hour.