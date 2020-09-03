State Colleges see enrollment increase

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

The Nebraska State College System (NSCS) had an overall gain in full-time equivalent (FTE) enrollment of 1.37 percent.

This increase can be attributed the second largest freshman class on record at Wayne State College, a dramatic increase in the number of graduate students at Peru State College, and a higher retention rate at Chadron State College.

“Being able to share such positive news during this challenging time is a testament to the diligent work of Chadron, Peru, and Wayne State Colleges and their dedicated faculty and staff,” said Chancellor Paul Turman of the Nebraska State College System. “They listened to the needs of their students and understood the importance of face-to-face courses.”

These gains may be lower than expected due to the week-earlier start date and all dual enrollment students have not been added yet. The official enrollment numbers for the NSCS will be captured on Oct.15, 2020 in coordination with the IPEDS data reporting timeline. The data points above are the 10-Day enrollment information and are close to what we expect for IPEDS, but is not exact and align with the 10-Day enrollment numbers from Fall 2019.