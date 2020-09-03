Obesity prevention symposium set Sept. 14 via Zoom

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

The Nebraska Center for the Prevention of Obesity Diseases (NPOD) will host the 6th annual fall symposium on Monday, Sept. 14 via Zoom.

NPOD, housed within the College of Education and Human Sciences at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is providing the free event for faculty, post-docs, students, staff, industry partners and other interested parties, offering an opportunity to explore relevant topics and to network with fellow researchers.

Featured speakers are internationally recognized experts on the topics of energy metabolism and include:

Claire Berryman, Florida State University

Yong Xu, Baylor College of Medicine

John R. Kirby, Medical College of Wisconsin

The student/postdoc presentation comeptition will recognize three winning presentations to be awarded with $150 and a framed certificate. The announcement of the winners and streaming of their pre-recorded presentations will conclude the symposium on Sept. 14. The deadline for submitting a presentation is Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Register for the symposium here.

NPOD was founded six years ago and successfully renewed with two $11 million grants from the National Institutes of Health’s Center of Biomedical Research Excellence program. Since its inception, the center has received nearly $100 million in external funding, representing a return of $36 for every dollar invested by the University of Nebraska university invested.