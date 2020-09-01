UNL announces budget reductions

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln moved forward with $16.38 million in budget reductions as part of a larger plan to address a $38.2 million shortfall in state-aided funding through 2023.

Announced in an Aug. 1 email to campus from Chancellor Ronnie Green, the reductions are the first of two phases being enacted in partnership with the Academic Planning Committee. The committee approved the general budget framework and the two-phased proposal.

“The financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to date on our institution is substantial,” Green said. “While we are doing better financially than many other institutions, addressing this shortfall is requiring us to make tough choices and to take very difficult immediate and proactive financial adjustments.”

The first phase in the budget reduction process, which were enacted Aug. 24, include:

Elimination of 42 vacant positions with the Office of the Executive Vice Chancellor, Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Office of Research and Economic Development, Student Affairs, and Business and Finance;

Elimination of 18 current positions in the Office of the Chancellor and Business and Finance;

Shifting of 25 filled positions to non-state aided funding in the Office of the Chancellor, IANR and Student Affairs;

$1.8 million in general salary pool reductions; and

$6.9 million in cuts to operating expenses and other cost-savings across the university.

“Decisions involving the elimination of roles are always the most difficult, given the impact on our people and our community,” Green said. “Unfortunately, in this situation, these reductions were an unavoidable part of managing the budget reductions.”

The university and Academic Planning Committee will, by Sept. 4, announce $22.5 million in proposed second phase reductions. The committee will conduct hearings on the reductions in September and October before making final recommendations in early November. A public announcement of the approved reductions will also be announced in November.

Additional details and documents regarding the budget reduction process are available on the chancellor’s website.