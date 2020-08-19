Army Corps closes fourth levee breach near Corning, Mo.

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

The breach closure, denoted as “A” near River Mile 523, marks the last of four planned breach closures along Levee System L-536. The closure returns this portion of the levee to a 10-year level of protection, and will improve flood risk management capabilities and allow for follow-on construction efforts to continue. The remainder of the system, to include breaches D, E and G will be restored by means of a new levee setback.

“Over the past couple of months the team has done an incredible job on the L-536 levee system, culminating in the closure of the ‘A’ breach last night, said Carlie Hively, project manager. “I also can't say enough about all the support that the levee sponsor and local land owners continue to provide along the way."

The repair effort was part of a $27.2 million contract awarded to AECOM Technical Services, Inc. out of Los Angeles, Calif.

For status updates for the Levee System L-536, visit: https://www.nwo.usace.army.mil/Omaha-District-System-Restoration-Team/L536/.

There are more than 350 miles of levees on the Missouri, Platte and Elkhorn rivers, and tributaries that experienced significant flood damage since March 2019. Due to the magnitude of damage along these levees, repair efforts will take an extended period of time to complete.

Omaha District’s focus remains on ensuring the safety of citizens and communicating the conditions on the river systems to all of our partners and stakeholders. The Corps continues to provide flood fight assistance to state, local and tribal government agencies.

For regular updates on the repair efforts to flood control structures in the Missouri River Basin, visit the Omaha District’s System Restoration web page at: https://www.nwo.usace.army.mil/Omaha-District-System-Restoration-Team/.