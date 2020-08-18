Steel-plate shooting challenge for women set for Aug. 22

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is hosting a Steel Plate Challenge speed-shooting competition for women from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 22 at the Weeping Water Gun Club, 3590 Scenic Drive, Weeping Water.

Prior experience with rifles and handguns is required. Participants must be 18 or older, and should register in advance at www.register-ed.com/events/view/161400. The cost is $10 to participate.

Participants should bring their own eye and ear protection, as well as their own handgun or rifle and ammunition. For those who do not own eye and ear protection, new gear will be on hand for a small fee.

Staff and volunteers at the event will wear cloth masks and gloves when handling firearms. Staff, volunteers and participants should maintain a 6-foot distance from other participants and honor local health regulations.

All equipment will be provided and sanitized between competitors.