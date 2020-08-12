Nebraska traffic counts return to normal

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced that traffic volumes have returned to normal in all six categories that are being tracked to gage the impact COVID-19 on statewide traffic volumes. Statewide traffic volumes were down 17 percent between

May 24 and May 30 compared to the 2016-18 average. This marks 11 weeks of passenger vehicle traffic volumes being significantly below average while truck traffic continues to remain at near normal levels.

With the return of normal traffic volumes, NDOT wants to reiterate to those traveling to be aware of construction zones through the rest of the summer. In addition, we encourage motorists to travel safely, obey the speed limits, slowdown in construction zones, put your phone down and buckle-up.

The Traffic Count Dashboard will be updated weekly and can be viewed using the following link:

https://gis.ne.gov/portal/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/4473552a18f34645ad0dede3ae1105ce