Peru State celebrates 20 years of online education

Peru State College, Nebraska’s first college, is excited to announce a 20-year milestone in serving students 100 percent online. The College’s early adaptation to online education in 1999 exemplifies the innovative backbone of a college founded more than 150 years ago and regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission since 1915.

Offering fully online bachelor and master’s degrees across business, psychology, criminal justice and education, Peru State College Online is nationally known for quality education at a premium value. In addition to enjoying one of the country’s lowest tuition rates, the College’s online students benefit from career-driving, flexible programs, brought about by 20 years of online mastery.

“From its onset, online education aligned perfectly with our mission to provide access to higher education including students that cannot come to campus,” said Dr. Dan Hanson, Peru State College president. “Our purpose has always been to make certain that everyone has the very best opportunity to achieve an education.”

“Online education proved to be a game-changer for many students in this regard. By lifting time and distance limitations, the College can best empower students juggling many priorities to realize their greatest potential and transform their lives.”

As many college students weigh options for safely persisting in their education this year and beyond, the appeal of online education has never been greater. Peru State’s online expertise makes it an ideal solution. The College accepts up to 90 credit hours in transfer credit and offers the same low tuition regardless of where you are in the country or world. Leveraging former learning and experience enables students to seamlessly continue their education online at Peru State, thereby reducing both cost and time to graduation.

Hanson continues, “Students find our online community to be highly engaged and connected. I encourage degree seekers, including transfers, to give us a good look, whether it’s to temporarily bridge the gap in their on-ground education, or start and stay with us to graduation.”

About 80 percent of Peru State College Online students transfer some sort of credit, whether it’s prior coursework, corporate or military training, or even life experience. Bottom line, if you are considering switching schools or beginning your online college education, Peru’s 20-year history of online excellence makes it a top choice for you.

For information on a four-year online degree at Peru State College Online, visit online.peru.edu.

About Peru State College Online

Established in 1867 in Peru, Nebraska, Peru State College has served students online since 1999 with undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, psychology, criminal justice and education. The College is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), and also holds continuing accreditation by the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education.

True to its mission to provide students of all backgrounds access to engaging educational experiences, the College offers students affordable tuition, 100 percent online convenience, and premium academic quality and support. Per-credit-hour tuition stands at less than $300 for undergraduate students and under $400 for graduate-level students. For additional information, visit online.peru.edu.