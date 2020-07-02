Nebraska State Patrol troopers on lookout for impaired holiday drivers

COURTESY NSP

Over the Independence Day weekend, Nebraska State Troopers will be working overtime to keep Nebraska roads safe. The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) joins agencies throughout the state to focus on drunk driving enforcement this weekend.

“Like many aspects of daily life lately, Independence Day celebrations may happen in different ways this year,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “However you plan to celebrate American independence, all people should include a sober driver in those plans.”

NSP’s Independence Day impaired driving enforcement is made possible thanks in part to a grant for $17,700 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office. The enforcement effort, which runs from Friday, July 3, through Sunday, July 5, will include high-visibility patrols and collaboration with local law enforcement agencies.

Alcohol-related crashes have been on the decline in Nebraska in recent years. Alcohol was a factor in 21 percent of roadways fatalities in Nebraska in 2019, which was the lowest percentage in the last decade.

“Several factors have played into the positive trend regarding drunk driving in Nebraska,” said Colonel Bolduc. “From active enforcement efforts, to engaging awareness and safety programs, to the increase in ride-share options, all of us have a role to play in keeping our roads safe. Let’s keep the trend moving in the right direction.”