Museum of Memories now open at Syracuse

By Laramie Werner

The Otoe County Museum of Memories is now open for the summer.

The museum located at 366 Poplar Street is open Sundays from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment by calling 402-269-2571 or 402-269-3482.

The 2020 display features many souvenirs from the International Order of Oddfellows.

This was a popular fraternal order at the turn of the century. The display features their Galia, costumes, and photos. The organization was open to men and women with philanthropic groups active in several cities of Otoe County.

An American embroidery “Redwork” display features the art needlework from the 19th century.

It traditionally used red thread because red dyes were the first available colorfast dyes in the form of Turkey red embroidery floss.

The Otoe County Museum Society was organized Nov. 9, 1972.

The main building is the former Lutheran Church. The church has been set up into five display rooms: an old time butcher shop, a carriage room with sleigh, a country store made from cottonwood logs, a loom room which also includes a section of the 1912 Syracuse switchboard from the telephone office, and a doctor’s office.

The parsonage includes displays of vintage furnishings and home items.

The Thomas Edison room exhibits the beginning of movies, electric lights, the phonograph, and many other things.

The Otoe County room has the desk and sofa that were used by the Otoe County Commissioners for many years. A map shows every landowner in Otoe County circa 1870.

The Patriotic Room has several different American flags and each state flag. Also, many service members have contributed uniforms and other equipment for display. In 2020, the room will feature souvenirs that were given by service members to family back home - handkerchiefs, pillows, etc.

The garage (former paper shed) is open to the public with a display of tools and equipment used in Otoe County over the last century. It also has a model of downtown Syracuse in 1993.

The Henry Kramer Memorial Building is currently closed due to damage.

It features big game trophies of the late Henry Kramer, along with other wildlife exhibits from other contributors.

The parsonage parlor features mannequins in 1950’s, 1960’s, and 1970’s dresses. The kitchen has been set up for a fancy tea including hand-painted china.

There are many other new items and return exhibits. The museum society meets Wednesday mornings 9a.m. to 11a.m. and welcomes visitors at that time.