Otoe County Fair announces modified plans for 2020

Otoe County Extension Office

Modifications have been made to the 2020 Otoe County 4-H Fair due to COVID-19. The following plan was designed in accordance with the Directed Health Measures set by Governor Ricketts, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Please be aware that this plan is subject to change based on further guidance from the entities listed above.

Clover Kids

Modifications have been made for Clover Kids in the number of total entries. Clover Kids can enter a total of three entries, which does not include Favorite Foods Revue, Fashion Show, and Animal Showmanship.

In-person livestock showmanship for Clover Kids is replaced with a YouTube video. Clover Kids may submit a YouTube video of them showing their animal. The video may be up to five (5) minutes long. The Clover Kid will need to answer the five (5) provided questions while showing their animal as they would if they were showing in person. Videos must be submitted by Sunday, July 19, 11:59 p.m.

The Clover Kids may submit a YouTube video for the Favorite Foods Revue. The video may be up to five (5) minutes in length. Videos must be submitted by Sunday, July 12, 11:59 p.m.

The Clover Kid Fashion Show experience will be an in-person event.

Shooting Sports

Competition will be held following all Nebraska 4-H Shooting Sports and CDC guidelines.

The Otoe County 4-H Shooting Sports Competition will be July 15 and 16. The recommended guidelines of physical distancing at 6’ will be followed by all participants and family units during the contest. When physical distancing cannot be obtained, the wearing of face coverings is HIGHLY recommended. Each youth participant SHOULD have their own equipment. If sharing of equipment is necessary, equipment must be sanitized between each user.

Each participant must have one coach/assistant with them the day of the shoot. Coaches outside of a family unit working with youth will be asked to wear masks while in close proximity to the youth they are coaching.

Spectators will be limited to exhibitors plus one other person per exhibitor. For example, if Jane Smith was shooting BB, she and one other person would be allowed.

Static Entries

Static entries include: aerospace, agronomy, cake decorating, child development, citizenship, clothing, club news reports, club scrapbooks, Clover Kids, computers, conservation, crochet, entrepreneurship, floriculture, foods, heritage, home environment, horticulture, knitting, leadership, quilting, photography, posters, secretary’s books, SET, theater arts, wildlife, and woodworking entries – All 4-H entries that are usually displayed in the Exhibition Building.

Static entry on Sunday, July 19 for 4-H members and Clover Kids is based on their last name. Times are as follows:

A – F: 12 to 2 p.m.

G – K: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

l – S: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

T – Z: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

7 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Extra hour for those who could not make the above work

One person from each family will bring the entries into the Fair Center.

Entry tags need to be completed and attached before drop off in the Fair Center – no exceptions. Please contact the Extension Office for entry tags before Friday, July 17, 4 p.m.

A building host will be on the outside of the building to monitor the number of people in the building and making sure entry tags are completed. There will be no check-in table to determine where items should be entered. The 4-H member/family will need to determine if the projects are entered correctly. Please contact the Extension Office for assistance before Friday, July 17.

There will be no interview judging in 2020 for any static exhibits.

4-H static entries will not be displayed or open for viewing. Ribbons and score sheets will be attached to each entry.

Release of exhibits will be completed by Sunday, July 26. More details to come.

Floriculture – Each 4-H member is limited to 3 entries.

Foods – Each 4-H member is limited to 3 entries to save on wasting food, which includes cake decorating.

This limit does not include Food Preservation. No foods will be tasted. Foods will be judged on appearance and texture, but will not be tasted.

Home Environment – Each 4-H member is limited to 3 entries. This includes projects in: Design My Place, Sketchbook Crossroads, Portfolio Pathways, Heirloom Treasurers/Family Keepsakes, and Design Decisions. Quilting is a separate area.

Horticulture – Each 4-H member is limited to 3 entries to save on wasting produce.

Any entry that requires two people to lift will not be accepted.

Livestock Shows

4-H livestock entries will arrive the morning of judging and go home following judging. Start times will be different than in the Otoe County Fair Book.

Limit weigh-in to one person running the scale and one record keeper. The scale will be disinfected between each family.

No back tags will be used by any 4-H livestock exhibitor, except for horse exhibitors.

All programs will be emailed.

Due to physical distancing, wash racks will be extremely limited. It is recommended that animals come to the fairgrounds ready to show.

Livestock judges will not touch the animals.

Judges and 4-H members will not shake hands.

Number of people in the backdrop photos are limited to 4-H member and animal only.

Only two people on the announcer’s platform – the announcer and the official record keeper with a plexiglass shield between them.

Hogs

The 4-H hog show will be Wednesday, July 22, so the hogs have the option to be direct shipped to the packer. Time for weigh-in and showing will be determined.

Holding pens will be placed at a socially safe distance, however showing from trailers is recommended if able.

Clover Kids can submit a YouTube Showmanship video.

Beef

The 4-H beef show will be Thursday, July 23, so the beef have the option to be direct shipped to the packer. Time for weigh-in and showing will be determined.

Families with beef will work from their trailers.

Clover Kids can submit a YouTube Showmanship video.

Sheep and Goats

The 4-H sheep and 4-H goat show will be Friday, July 24, so these animals have the option to be direct shipped to the sale barn. Time for weigh-in and showing will be determined.

Families with sheep and goats will work from their trailers.

Clover Kids can submit a YouTube Showmanship video.

No Rate of Gain will be awarded in 2020.

Horse Show

The 4-H horse show date will be Sunday, July 26, starting time to be determined.

Horse Advancement Levels must be completed by 4:30 p.m. Monday, July 13 to enter classes.

Advancement Level II is required for Ranch Horse Pleasure and Reining.

No other advancement levels are required. This is a change from a previous announcement.

Opening/closing the gate will be eliminated from the Trail class.

Families will arrive the morning of the horse show and work out of their trailers.

Trailers will need to be spread out around the arena following the Governor’s DHMs.

Only two people in the crow’s nest – the announcer and the official record keeper; a plexiglass shield can be placed between them.

All classes will be changed to eliminate touch points.

The Flag Race will not be part of the show order for 2020.

Dog Show

The 4-H Dog Show will be Sunday, July 26 starting in the morning. All participants will have an assigned individual time slot.

The bleachers at the dog show will be eliminated. Families need to bring their own chairs.

Clover Kids can submit a YouTube Showmanship video.

Poultry and Rabbits

Competition will be located in the O.K. Pavilion on Saturday, July 25.

All participants will have an assigned individual time slot.

The 4-H member will start with the showmanship animal.

When done with showmanship, the judge will then judge the animal.

Cage setup will not happen in 2020.

Clover Kids can submit a YouTube Showmanship video.

Companion Animals

Competition will be located in the O.K. Pavilion on Saturday, July 25.

Companion animals’ judge is the same as the rabbit judge.

All participants will have an assigned individual time slot.

Clover Kids can submit a YouTube Showmanship video.

Presentations Contest

Live contest with only 4-H member, one adult, judge, and extension educator in building on Tuesday, July 7.

- Participants go in one door and out the other

- Participants will call to register for a time to present

- Tables and equipment will be disinfected between contestants

Ribbons and awards will be given.

Junior Life Challenge Contest

4-H youth will complete a 25-question test and four ranking questions via Qualtrics on line.

The contest will be available July 8, 8:00 a.m. through July 12, 11:55 p.m. for 4-H members to complete the challenge – on their own!

Link to the quiz is available through the Wednesday What Not email.

Ribbons and awards will be given.

Favorite Foods Revue/Favorite Foods Revue with Popcorn Theme

Entries will be submitted via YouTube video.

Each 4-H member and Clover Kid who participates is videotaped by an adult showing and explaining his/her table setting, menu, favorite food, etc. Judge will provide four (4) questions that each participant will answer at the end of the video. Clover Kids will answer two (2) questions.

The maximum time limit for the YouTube Favorite Foods Review presentation is five (5) minutes.

The maximum time limit for the YouTube Favorite Foods Review with Popcorn Theme presentation depends on enrollment in either the Junior or Senior Division.

Videos must be submitted by Sunday, July 12, 11:59 p.m.

Ribbons and awards will be given.

Fashion Show

4-H participants in the Fashion Show will be judged on Saturday, July 18, at the Fair Center. 4-H member will have a set time, come dressed, wait in their cars, and will enter one door when called.

The 6’ physical distancing rule will be followed. Those 4-H members who have more than one outfit can change clothes in the small room to the east of the kitchen in the Fair Center.

The table and chair in the dressing room will be disinfected between contestants.

Youth need to turn in their 4-H Fashion Show Entry Sheet(s) by Wednesday, July 8 to register for this contest.

Clover Kids can also participate in this event. Their entry sheet is also due Wednesday, July 8.

The schedule for each 4-H member and Clover Kid will be mailed and emailed to the family.

Ribbons and awards will be given.

Performing Arts Contest

Youth participating in the Performing Arts Contest will be videotaped using YouTube, then the video submitted via the Otoe County email to then be available for 4-H Performing Arts judge to evaluate.

Videos must be submitted by Wednesday, July 22, 11:59 p.m.

Ribbons and awards will be given.

Modifications for 2020 includes cancelling these Events/Contests/Procedures:

- All interview judging in clothing, foods, horticulture, photography, quilting and rockets. There will be no interview judging in 2020 for any static exhibits.

- Stall cards, stickers, and livestock paper programs

- The public 4-H Fashion Show and Performing Arts Contest

- 4-H Bake Sale

- 4-H Club Booths

- 4-H Herdsmanship

- 4-H Specialty Food Auction

- 4-H Ice Cream Social and 4-H Awards Program on Sunday afternoon

- Outstanding 4-H Exhibitor awards in Ag Miscellaneous, Clothing, Foods, and Home Environment

- Round Robin Showmanship

- Livestock and horse judging contests during the Cass County Fair

4-H Awards

To minimize the number of people touching the awards, ALL 4-H Static awards and ALL ribbons will be available for pickup after the fair, and checks will be mailed. ALL Livestock and Small Animals awards and ribbons will be available for pickup before members leave the show. Checks will be mailed.

Nebraska Extension in Otoe County Office

Entry into the Extension Office will be limited to only Nebraska Extension in Otoe County staff.

The Governor’s Directed Health Measures (DHMs) will be followed, which at this time (6/24/20) includes:

- 6 ft. physical distancing.

- Face coverings are strongly recommended.

- Wash hands and use hand sanitizer. UNL has provided 100 gallons of free hand sanitizer that will be located throughout the fair grounds.

- The Restricted Fair Openings in Nebraska guidelines found at:

https://nda.nebraska.gov/COVID-19/fairopenings.pdf

- The Guidance for Livestock Shows State of Nebraska guidelines found at:

https://nda.nebraska.gov/COVID-19/livestockshows.pdf

- The number of spectators may be limited to de-densify the Horse Arena, Kimmel Arena, and O.K. Pavilion.

UNL Guidelines for 4-H Events at County Fairs

4-H Space (areas that 4-H will manage):

Show ring and entry/exit lanes

Static exhibit areas during entry, judging and exhibit release

Announcer/recorder area

Nebraska Extension in Otoe County office

All Extension employees will wear a mask/facial cover.

4-H volunteers will wear a mask/facial cover or maintain 6 ft. physical distancing when in 4-H Space.

4-H exhibitors and judges will follow District Health Department policy in 4-H Space

Judges must mask/facial cover if within 6 ft. of an exhibitor.

4-H exhibitors will follow the Southeast District Health Department guidelines, which are at this time to wear a mask if within 6 ft. of exhibitor/judge.

4-H families are asked to provide their own PPE, however masks will be available.

All plans are subject to change depending upon a spike in COVID-19.