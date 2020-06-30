U.S. 20 is renamed Nebraska Medal of Honor Highway

Staff Writer

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Weather permitting, July 2, at 10 a.m., the first of two signs will be unveiled for placing by the Nebraska Department of Transportation, designating U.S. Highway 20 (US-20) as the “Nebraska Medal of Honor Highway.”

The event, sponsored by the Nebraska Medal of Honor Foundation, will take place at Siouxland Freedom Park in South Sioux City, with their half-scale Vietnam War Memorial as the backdrop.

Governor Pete Ricketts approved the naming in January making Nebraska the fifth state to formally adopt the Medal of Honor name for US-20, which stretches from Newport, Ore., to Boston, Mass.

This is a historical moment as the Nebraska Medal of Honor Highway is the longest named state highway in Nebraska and is crossed by the VFW Memorial Highway and the American Legion Memorial Highway. The public is invited to attend.