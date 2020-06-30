Game and Parks accepting Gifford Point access permit applications July 1-31

Staff Writer

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

People interested in hunting deer at Gifford Point Wildlife Management Area (WMA) this fall may apply for access permits July 1-31. Two hundred of these permits will be issued to allow hunters access to the area.

The use of rimfire and centerfire weapons is prohibited at Gifford. Muzzleloaders are not allowed during the November firearm deer season.

The Gifford permit allows access to take deer with archery equipment from Sept. 1 through Jan. 15 and with a muzzleloader from Dec. 1 through Jan. 15, as specified by the deer permit. Successful applicants will be issued a combination for the lock to access the gate to the WMA. Only persons with a valid access authorization will be allowed on the area for scouting and hanging tree stands from Aug. 16 through the end of the deer seasons.

Deer hunters may apply as “buddies,” which ensures that both or neither will draw an access permit. Only two persons may apply as buddies, and both will apply on the same application. A buddy permit does not allow party hunting. Each individual must harvest his or her own animal.

Vehicle access will be limited to the rock road directly adjacent to the 8-foot-high deer fence on Educational Service Unit property. Only foot access to the interior of the area will be allowed.

Application forms are available at Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offices at Omaha, Lincoln, Schramm Education Center, Schilling WMA, or can be downloaded at OutdoorNebraska.org. If there are more than 200 applicants, a drawing will be held on the third weekday day following July 31 at 3 p.m. (Aug 5, 2020).

Applicants will be notified of draw status via email, if provided; otherwise via standard mail. Successful applicants will be issued the access permit once they provide Game and Parks with their applicable 2020 deer permit information. Applicable permits are: Muzzleloader, Statewide Archery, Statewide Youth, or Antlerless Season Choice Wahoo.

For more information on big game hunting, read the 2020 Nebraska Big Game Guide at OutdoorNebraska.gov/guides.