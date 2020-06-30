Census Bureau to use in-person visits, calls to complete 2020 Census

Staff Writer

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

With about 4 in 10 households having yet to respond to the 2020 Census, the U.S. Census Bureau today announced it is on track to conduct multiple follow-up activities aimed at ensuring a complete and accurate count. Census Bureau staff will conduct the following operations over the next several months:

Coverage Improvement: The Census Bureau began making follow-up calls to some households that have already completed the 2020 Census. The goal is to make sure everyone in a household was counted, and to validate information provided when they completed the census questionnaire. Census call center agents began making calls on April 22. If the household does not answer a call, agents will leave a voicemail with a 12-digit ID as a reference number. This effort is set to continue through the end of the response phase on October 31.

Nonresponse Follow-up: The Census Bureau routinely “soft launches” operations to ensure systems, operations and field plans work as they should. Starting in mid-July, census takers from six area census offices (one per Census Bureau region) will begin the operation of interviewing households that have yet to respond to the 2020 Census. The six area census offices will be announced by the beginning of July. Additional area census offices may be announced for a second wave soft launch to occur later in July. Aside from area census offices that are part of a soft launch, the remaining area census offices will begin the Nonresponse Follow-up on August 11 and conclude no later than October 31. All census takers will be trained on social distancing protocols. They will be issued personal protective equipment (PPE) and follow local guidelines for their use.

Nonresponse Follow-up Reinterview: In some cases, a second census taker may visit a household to conduct a short interview to ensure the quality of our data collection activities. These reinterviews are meant to confirm every census taker followed our training and did their jobs correctly. The reinterview will be conducted by a different census taker than the one who originally visited the household. The Nonresponse Follow-up Reinterview operation is scheduled to run from August 12 to October 31.

Post-Enumeration Survey: After a household has already completed the 2020 Census, census takers will visit a select number of households as part of the Post-Enumeration Survey. The Census Bureau conducts this survey to measure the coverage of housing units and people residing in housing units in the 2020 Census. To that end, census takers will gather the following information: